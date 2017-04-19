Spa Owner Charged With Murder in Teen Death

A spa owner in Siem Reap City was charged on Tuesday with unintentional murder after an extension cord used to light up a sign outside her business electrocuted a 14-year-old girl during Siem Reap City’s weekend Khmer New Year celebrations, a court official said.

Provincial court spokesman Yin Srang said Meas Sopheak, 36, the owner of Baray Spa in Svay Dangkum commune, was charged and sent to the provincial prison to await trial.

Ms. Sopheak was arrested on Monday after Mony Rothny ran into an iron pole and was fatally electrocuted on Sunday night, city police chief Tith Narong said on Monday.

The pole, which was decorated with lights, carried a current because it came into contact with an extension cord socket connected to the spa building, the police chief said.

Mr. Narong said Mony Rothny was wet from water fights during the festival, and was likely shocked by the live current in the pole.

The teenager, who was visiting the city with her family from Kompong Speu province, was pronounced dead on Sunday at the provincial referral hospital, Mr. Narong said.

soumy@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.