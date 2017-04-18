Spa Owner Detained After Electrocution of Girl

A 14-year-old girl who died after colliding with a decorated banner pole on Siem Reap City’s Pub Street during Sunday night’s Khmer New Year festivities was electrocuted, and a spa owner was arrested, city police chief Tith Narong said on Monday.

Mony Rothny ran into the iron pole in front of Baray Spa in Svay Dangkum commune, Mr. Narong said.

The pole, decorated with lights and connected to an extension cord running into the building, carried a current after it came into contact with the extension cord’s socket, the police chief said.

He said the pole likely shocked the girl, who was soaking wet after taking part in water fights as part of the celebrations.

The teenager, from Kompong Speu, was pronounced dead at the provincial referral hospital, but her family took her to Royal Hospital in Siem Reap City for a second opinion and received the same determination, Mr. Narong said.

Duong Sokha, chief of the provincial police’s serious crimes bureau, said Meas Sopheak, the spa owner, was arrested on Monday afternoon and would be sent to the provincial court this morning for questioning.

