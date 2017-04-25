Storm Destroys Preah Vihear Homes, Kills One

Fierce winds that jolted Preah Vihear province for 15 minutes on Sunday afternoon destroyed 17 houses in Choam Ksan district’s Ramdoh Sre commune, killing one resident, an official said on Monday.

Hak Yuth, deputy Choam Ksan district police chief, said the stormy weather conditions also saw the roofs blown off 90 houses, injuring three villagers and affecting a total of 188 families.

“The wind was strong,” he said.

“It hit for about 15 minutes…and houses collapsed to the ground.”

The Cambodian Red Cross donated supplies to 33 families in the province whose homes were seriously damaged, Mr. Yuth said.

He added that he did not know the cost of the storm damage.

In the first four months of this year, 158 homes have been brought down by high winds, compared to 220 houses over the same period last year, said Keo Vy, spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management.

An additional 664 houses and 10 schools have been damaged by storms this year, he added, while 11 people have died, nine from lightning strikes.

