Supreme Court Not Reviewing Bail for ‘Adhoc 5’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said there was no need to review a bail request for four of the Adhoc 5, citing their surprise release last week from provisional detention.

The Adhoc officials were arrested in April last year alongside Ny Chakrya, a former employee and current National Election Committee official, over bribery charges widely seen as politically motivated.

Investigating Judge Theam Chan Piseth decided to set them free last week on bail, citing health concerns and the end of his investigations.

Addressing the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Presiding Judge Kem Sathavy said the group’s appeal, lodged before their release, was “no longer a case to be reviewed” because the suspects “will be under court supervision” and had been granted bail by the lower court.

Yi Soksan, one of the released Adhoc staff, said the courts likely wanted them in good health for an eventual hearing.

