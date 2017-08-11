Suspect Nabbed Months After Guesthouse Murder

A 30-year-old murder suspect was arrested Wednesday night in Pailin province for shooting his girlfriend last year at a Phnom Penh guesthouse in Russei Keo district, a military police spokesman said.

Eng Hy, spokesman for the National Military Police, said the suspect was being detained at the Phnom Penh military police headquarters and will be sent to court after questioning is completed.

The suspect, private security guard Oum Sophea, allegedly shot his girlfriend, 25-year-old clothing vendor Sok Sreyleak, in the right eye at the Sary Thom Guesthouse in November last year.

Ms. Sreyleak was pronounced dead upon arrival at the city’s Calmette Hospital.

When he fled the crime scene, the suspect dropped what appeared to be a military police-issued helmet and ID card bearing the rank of major.

Mr. Hy denied that Mr. Sophea was a member of the military police, and said the ID number was not registered in their system.

After his arrest, Mr. Sophea confessed to killing his girlfriend, according to a post on the National Military Police’s Facebook page.

