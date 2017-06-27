Tea Banh’s Son Made Deputy Provincial Governor

The son of Defense Minister—and CPP stalwart—Tea Banh has been named a deputy governor of Siem Reap province, the latest appointment of a top official’s scion.

Provincial spokesman Ly Samrith said Tea Seiha, 37, was well suited to the post having spent the last five years running the provincial arm of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, the ruling CPP’s youth wing, which is headed nationally by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s youngest son, Hun Many.

“Based on his ability, he deserves to get this promotion and we are glad he will join our work with the provincial government,” Mr. Samrith said, declining to comment further.

Defense Ministry spokesman Chhum Sucheat said the minister’s son was also a major general working for the ministry’s secretariat.

Major General Seiha was appointed deputy governor in a sub-decree signed by Mr. Hun Sen on June 20, replacing Kim Chhay Hieng. The sub-decree says Mr. Chhay Hieng will move back to an unspecified post at the Council of Ministers.

Gen. Banh said Mr. Hun Sen appointed his son on his merits.

“I don’t want to judge, but before the promotion, the upper levels saw how much work he did and his abilities,” he said. “In the future, he could be promoted to other positions. It will depend on his abilities and experience.”

Gen. Banh is a close ally of the prime minister, who also serves as CPP president, and sits on the ruling party’s exclusive standing committee. Mr. Hun Sen’s two eldest sons have also rocketed up the chain of command to top jobs in the military and Defense Ministry.

odom@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.