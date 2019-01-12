[Thailand] Hundreds of Foreigners Rounded Up in “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner” Sweep

Of the 490 foreign and Thai suspects, 21 (four each from India, Laos, and Myanmar, two each from Germany, Sweden and Vietnam and one each from the USA, Russia and Italy) were charged with overstaying their visas.

Bangkok – Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, has told a press briefing that a total of 375 people were arrested for immigration offences in the latest “Outlaw Foreigners” raids, which targeted 239 locations across the country early Friday morning.

Officers involved in the raids also arrested 115 Thais for separate offences, Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said during a media briefing.

