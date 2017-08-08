Tourism Ministry Site Hacked With Viagra Pitch

The Tourism Ministry’s website was hacked and injected with text promoting the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra as late as Saturday, making it the latest government body to succumb to a cyberattack.

Google results continued to show listings for “Viagra Global Sales—Ministry of Tourism Cambodia” as of on Monday evening, with subtext offering “Absolute Privacy” and “Online Pharmacy Without Prescription.”

The site showed no signs of irregularity on Monday evening, but a cached snapshot saved by Google on Saturday showed headings like “Provincial Guide” had been replaced with “Overnight Viagra Shipping,” while the bottom was filled with a long list of search terms like “illegal speed pills.”

Kong Sopheareak, director of the ministry’s statistics department, confirmed the hack and said the website had been attacked on and off for nearly two years.

He referred further questions to Red Dot Cambodia and Cybernetics Limited, the companies that manage the site, neither of whom could be reached for comment.

The hack follows an attack on the National Police website last week and past hacks on Prime Minister Hun Sen’s personal website.

