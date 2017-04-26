The Cambodia Daily

Trump’s Proposed Foreign Aid Cuts Would Hit Cambodia

by |

F T L E W

Cambodia could be hit by a 70 percent cut in U.S. aid next year under a budget proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House that would slash aid to developing countries around the world by more than a third, according to Foreign Policy magazine.

The outlet ran a story on Monday with what appears to be Mr. Trump’s 2018 proposed aid budget for developing countries, which includes a drop in contributions to Cambodia from $77.4 million to $22.9 million.

Development assistance worth $34.8 million and another $8 million in economic support would be cut completely.

USAID and U.S. State Department health programs would survive but lose a combined $11.7 million.

The proposed budget would need approval from U.S. Congress, and Foreign Policy reported that it was likely to face stiff resistance, though some cuts were likely.

U.S. aid accounts for a relatively small share of the roughly $1 billion in foreign aid Cambodia receives annually.

But a decrease would come at a time when many believe the U.S. is losing influence in Cambodia to China, which has been dramatically raising its financial support of the country in recent years.

peter@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.

Subscribe for unlimited access to The Cambodia Daily.

Click here.
x

4

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login