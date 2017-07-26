Two Freight Trains Collide in Sihanoukville, Results in Minor Injuries

Two Royal Railways freight trains collided early on Tuesday morning in Preah Sihanouk province, but the conductors of each train escaped with only minor injuries, according to police and the CEO of Royal Railways.

Ros Kay, Stung Hav district police chief, said a train carrying containers from a seaport along the coast rammed into a fuel train offloading its cargo at a fuel station in O’Tres commune at 12:05 a.m.

The conductors of each train suffered minor scratches and bruises, but no one else was injured in the accident.

Mr. Kay said the fuel train was backing into a fuel station when the container train slammed into it. He was unsure of what was inside the containers on the train.

John Guiry, CEO of Royal Railways Cambodia, confirmed the crash but did not know the cost of the damage.

“We [are] still investigating the incident,” he wrote in a text message.

Royal Railways began operating cargo trains again in 2010 and passenger trains returned last year. Last month, Mr. Guiry said the company would start a televised education campaign to promote train safety following a spate of accidents.

The videos were produced after a train struck a car that drove around a lowered boom barrier in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kok district late last month. Two cars were damaged but no one was injured in the accident in Boeng Kak II commune.

The rail safety videos will air on a number of major television stations for up to five months.

