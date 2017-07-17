Two Men Arrested for Ministry Official’s Murder

Two Pursat men suspected in the murder of a Land Management Ministry official last month were arrested on Wednesday in the province’s Phnom Kravanh district, while three suspects remain at large, police officials said.

Police believe Keo Leang, 32, and Bun Phors, 23, were accomplices in the murder of 26-year-old Heng Rothanak, whose body was found bloodied and swollen on the bed of his rented room in Phnom Kravanh on June 28.

According to officials, the two men were close to the victim. District police chief Vong Saveth said officials tracked down the suspects after police identified the owner of the murder weapon found near the premises—a bloodied meat cleaver that delivered fatal blows to Heng Rothanak’s head.

According to Mr. Saveth, the victim and attackers were “drug addicts” and police believe drugs and robbery were the motivations behind the attack. However, there were no signs that anything had been stolen from the scene, Mr. Saveth noted.

The pair remain in provisional detention in the Pursat provincial prison while the investigation continues. Police said they had identified the remaining three suspects, though their whereabouts remain unknown.

rachna@cambodiadaily.com