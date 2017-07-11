Two Motorbike Dealers Killed During Robbery

Two motorbike dealers were killed on Monday in Battambang province in what a police chief described as “an ambush” during an apparent armed robbery.

Huot Chhoeung, 45, and another man identified only as Rith, 35, had been looking to buy a motorbike along a dirt road in Bavel district’s Khnach Romeas commune when villagers heard a gunshot at about 7 a.m., according to the National Police website.

Huot Chhoeung was shot once in the torso, while Rith, of Thma Koul district’s Kork Khmum commune, was struck with an ax on the back of the head, it says.

Deputy provincial police chief Chet Vanny said police were searching for a suspect, whom they already had identified, but declined to give further details.

Mey Kimsan, deputy district police chief, described the murders as premeditated and said a motorbike belonging to one of the slain men had been stolen.

“We studied the scene—it seems like there was an ambush,” Mr. Kimsan said.

Police suspect the victims had been contacted and persuaded to come to the location “because the victims have careers as motorbike dealers,” he said.

