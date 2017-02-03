Vietnamese Woman Feared Dead in Boat Crash

Authorities were searching the Tonle Sap river on Thursday for the body of a Vietnamese woman who disappeared when her boat collided with another vessel on Wednesday night, an official said.

Vim Thymom, who had been living in Kompong Chhnang province’s Kompong Chhnang City, had been piloting her boat westward along the river when it was struck by three Vietnamese men traveling in a vessel at about 10 p.m., Kompong Chhnang City police chief Chhay Khemaroth said.

“They were traveling, crossing each other’s paths,” he said.

Police joined the missing woman’s relatives in searching for her body, Keo Ratana, chief of the provincial police’s water traffic bureau, said.

“We are still searching for the victim,” Mr. Ratana said, “The victim’s family filed a complaint and then rushed out to search for the body.”

The men in the other boat, who are aged between 20 and 35, had been sent to provincial police headquarters for questioning, Mr. Ratana said, adding that boat accidents were common on the river, but were rarely fatal.

