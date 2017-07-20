Vowed Pay, Workers Return to South Korean Factory

Five Cambodian migrant workers who claimed their employer in South Korea set fire to their belongings because they refused to work overtime have gone back to their jobs after being promised $5,000 total compensation, one of the workers said on Wednesday.

Sam Chetra, 25, of Svay Rieng province, said the group met on Tuesday with representatives of the Korea Support Center for Foreign Workers and their factory boss, who denied destroying the property on Sunday but offered them compensation.

“He said his friend drunkenly did it, but this is just an excuse, because we asked to check the CCTV camera, but he didn’t allow us to,” said Mr. Chetra, who uploaded videos to Facebook showing a pile of their smoldering possessions.

Long Dimanche, Cambodia’s ambassador to South Korea, said he met with two of the men on Wednesday, as their passports had been destroyed in the fire.

The men’s boss has also agreed to pay the cost to issue replacements.

The factory in Gyeonggi-do province has not responded to a previous request for comment.

soumy@cambodiadaily.com

