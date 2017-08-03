Wife Detained for Acid Attack Against Husband

An abused wife is in police detention after splashing acid on her husband during a fight, causing severe burns, a police official said.

Orm Monyvan, the police chief of Tbong Khmum province’s Ponhea Krek district, said the attack happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Trapaing Phlong commune home the couple shares with their three children.

“The husband is always drunk and hits his wife every single day,” he said. “He uses violence every day and she couldn’t put up with it.”

Phon Seang, 40, attacked her husband with an acid often used for hardening rubber, and has been detained at the district police station since shortly after the incident, Mr. Monyvan said.

She is set to be sent to the provincial court today, he added.

Her husband, Rim Teal, 53, was being treated for burns across his face and chest, and severe pink gouges across his stomach, Mr. Monyvan said.

Two other acid attacks have been reported in the country in the first six months of the year, according to a report released by the Interior Ministry last month.

