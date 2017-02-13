Worker Confesses to Robbing, Murdering Niece

A metal worker was arrested hours after allegedly robbing and strangling his niece with wires from a fan and hair straighteners in Chbar Ampov district on Friday, and has since confessed to her murder, a police official said on Sunday.

The body of Pov Sopheak, 22, was found at her parents’ home in Veal Sbov commune on Friday morning by a neighbor after the victim’s 2-year-old stepsister came out of the house crying, said deputy district police chief Mao Soeut.

Mr. Soeut said the victim had been killed earlier that day by her uncle Pov Vuthy, 24, who stole two telephones and a platinum bracelet.

“The suspect was broke and wanted to take the victim’s phones to sell.

His niece saw him, shouted and grabbed them back,” Mr. Soeut said.

“The suspect covered her mouth with his hand and dragged her to the room and strangled her with the electric wires.”

Mr. Soeut said the suspect, who was in debt, had confessed and helped police return the stolen items to the victim’s parents ahead of his appearance at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court today.

