World Bank Appoints New Director for Region

The World Bank has appointed a new director for Cambodia, Burma and Laos, it said in a media statement on Tuesday.

Ellen Goldstein, a 30-year veteran at the bank and previously the director for the West Balkans and earlier for Bangladesh and Nepal, will be based out of Rangoon, “reflecting the deepening of its partnership with Myanmar,” the statement says.

The World Bank is supporting 43 active projects in the three countries totaling commitments of more than $2.7 billion as of last month, it says.

The bulk—$2.08 billion—is in Burma, with $437 million in Laos and $243 million in Cambodia, it adds.

“I am honored to have been appointed to represent the World Bank in Myanmar, Cambodia and Lao PDR, and look forward to better understanding their unique histories and development paths,” Ms. Goldstein said in the statement.

“Most recently, these three countries have seen the fastest economic growth in East Asia.

Through our partnership strategy in each country, the World Bank will continue to support inclusive growth that benefits the poor.”

