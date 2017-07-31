Young Business Leaders Recognized in Entrepreneur Awards

Five entrepreneurs in industries ranging from banking technology to dentistry were recognized for their leadership and innovation in a competition on Saturday.

The third annual Cambodian Young Entrepreneur Awards announced its top five finalists at a gala after three months of competition.

The five selected for the award gave the strongest performances in a round of presentations and gained attention on social media, said Khim Bunlene, co-project chair for this year’s competition.

After a semi-final round of 15 competitors, Roomchang Dental Hospital’s founder and director Dr. Tith Hong Yoeu received the outstanding entrepreneur of the year award, and Amru Rice co-founder Khy Muny was recognized as outstanding female entrepreneur.

The ceremony also awarded outstanding social entrepreneur to Chay Lo, executive director of Teuk Saat 1001, an NGO focused on safe drinking water, and gave the smart technology entrepreneur award to Khun Sophorth, CEO of Morakot Technology, a company marketing financial software.

Em Chanrithykol, founder of building block toy company DoyDoy, took home the final award as outstanding startup entrepreneur, a category added to the competition this year to evaluate leadership in startups.

“[The competition] is a great opportunity for low-profile entrepreneurship to build their brand, expand their capacity, and seek business opportunities for the participating entrepreneurs,” Mr. Bunlene said. “The experience does not cost them anything, but they will get a heap of benefits back.”

Ms. Muny said the award gave her a great chance to showcase her entrepreneurial skills and the company she helped create. She said she would like to see more young business leaders in similar competitions because the experience could give them a jumpstart.

Mr. Chanrithykol, the 21-year-old creator of DoyDoy, said the competition allowed young entrepreneurs to develop a following for their businesses without any outside influences affecting the judges.

“Most entrepreneurs in Cambodia are likely to be overlooked and stereotyped. But through this opportunity, we can show the public that Cambodian businesspeople are just as capable in various fields,” he said.

rachna@cambodiadaily.com

© 2017, The Cambodia Daily. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reproduced in print, electronically, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.