Stars on Stage

The Blue Chilli drag show is one of the must-see events that I take visitors to every time someone travels to Phnom Penh.

One of the city’s oldest and most popular gay bars, Blue Chilli hosts drag shows Wednesday through Sunday, featuring some of the most talented dancers and performers in the country and, according to some people, all of Asia.

The bar is usually packed and crowd participation is often inevitable, as acrobatic dancers catapult off their stage and onto the bar-top or into the crowd. Their lip-syncing and dance moves are near-flawless, and their outfits are carefully crafted and pack quite a bit of sparkle.

There are other drag shows at newer establishments around town, but Blue Chilli’s will always be the classic. You know you’re guaranteed a raucous crowd and a lovely show every time you step foot in the door.

Shows start at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Blue Chilli, #36Eo, St. 178, Daun Penh district.