Healing a Nation

Ly Sok-Kheang was a child of war.

Born less than two years after the Pol Pot government fled Phnom Penh in January 1979 and Khmer Rouge (KR) forces marched to the Thai border, slaughtering thousands along the way, he grew up in a country devastated by conflict among a people weary of fighting.

In his soon-to-be-released book, “Reconciliation Process in Cambodia: 1979-2007,” he tells the story with rare insight. His book recounts how the newly formed People’s Republic of Kampuchea (PRK) sought to rebuild the country while waging war on the western border.

“After the [Khmer Rouge] regime was overthrown, it took several months for Cambodia’s disabled governing system to establish even partial control of the country,” he writes.

“The legacy of genocide drove exhausted, traumatised, hungry, angry and hopeless people into a state of confusion because both the PRK and KR forces’ initial priority was to gain military supremacy,” he continues. “Most of the country remained under constant threat of guerilla warfare. This unstable atmosphere was conducive to acts of vengeance.”

Published by the Documentation Center of Cambodia with support from the U.S. Agency for International Development, Mr. Sok-Kheang’s book focuses on measures taken to address the Khmer Rouge regime’s crimes, mainly in the 1980s, but also up to the Khmer Rouge Tribunal in 2007. The book provides little-known details about how the Cambodian government and people attempted to come to terms with what had happened and to continue with their lives.

Vengeance

In the country the PRK took over in 1979, nearly every Cambodian was mourning friends or family lost to Pol Pot’s program of forced labor and widespread killing. In the countryside, some known Khmer Rouge had not followed their leaders into exile, preferring to remain in Cambodia, and many met a brutal end.

“The state of war…created an opportunity for reprisals,” Mr. Sok-Kheang writes. “Many victims murdered former perpetrators singly or en masse, while some hired assassins…. Their desire for vengeance generally arose from a sense of loss, harm and suffering.”

One man interviewed for the book, Ven Van of Pursat province, spoke of how he would never forget the savage way his teenage daughter was killed.

“Nothing could be comparable to when my 18-year-old daughter was raped, had her stomach cut open and filled with grass in front of me,” he said.

Mr. Van could do nothing to help her. “The reason is that if I save one child, the other children would be mistreated or killed because of me.”

He could have taken revenge, yet chose not to, Mr. Sok-Kheang writes. “Many interviewees stated that their reason for avoiding revenge was that they feared being part of an endless cycle of vindictiveness…an old Cambodian saying is to let wrongdoers instead face their karmic acts in this or a future life. Such wisdom helped many survivors keep their negative emotions in check.”

Remarkably, the killing spree ceased after only four months. “Aided by the government, the people then adopted a ‘rule of law’ approach to dealing with the KR’s crimes,” he writes.

In January 1979, the PRK leaders—who would later rename their party the Cambodian People’s Party—inherited a country of starving people who had worked as forced labor in a system with no schools or medical care. These people were craving justice, both for themselves and their dead.

The PRK came up with two approaches that they have kept to this day: focusing all the blame for Khmer Rouge atrocities on its top leaders in a court of justice, and starting a program to turn Khmer Rouge and other opponents into allies.

In July 1979, Khmer Rouge leaders Pol Pot and Ieng Sary were put on trial. Although there were two major flaws to the proceedings—the defendants were not present and their presumption of innocence was not guaranteed—“the trial was significant for the general public because it was a concrete measure to alleviate their anger, to some degree, toward former regime cadres,” Mr. Sok-Kheang writes.

“People from all walks of life made a substantial contribution to the legal proceedings by providing testimony and evidence about the KR atrocities,” he writes. “The trials helped diminish violent incidents and served as a coping mechanism for the country…people preferred talking about legal justice rather than widespread reprisals that would trap them in the bitter past and thus put their psychological health at risk.”

“People became more willing to speak in a court of law to express their anger and suffering rather than seek vendettas…. [They] breathed a collective sigh of relief when Pol Pot and Ieng Sary were sentenced to death in absentia,” he writes.

One other measure taken in the early 1980s was the Ranakse petition campaign, which intended to ask the U.N. to vacate Cambodia’s seat at the international organization., then occupied by the Khmer Rouge, as the regime was internationally recognized as the country’s legitimate government. The petitions were written in a set format with space for people to add how many had died in their areas due to the Khmer Rouge. A total of 1,898 petitions with 1.1 million thumbprints and signatures were compiled and even though the Cambodian government never sent them to the U.N., people told Mr. Sok-Kheang that the drive helped “extinguish the hot anger” that people felt against the Khmer Rouge regime.

To address the 20,000 or so mass graves filled with Khmer Rouge victims—researchers now estimate that 1.8 million to 2 million people had died through executions, starvation or disease—the government set up 89 memorials around the country, according to Mr. Sok-Kheang. National days were decreed: January 7 to mark the PRK’s victory over the Khmer Rouge—a celebration later marred with controversy due to Vietnam’s role in Cambodia in the 1980s—and May 20 as the “Day of Anger” in reaction to Khmer Rouge atrocities, a date some still observe.