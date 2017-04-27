Head down to Duplex on Sunday to catch eight of the capital’s finest musical talents perform at the bar’s first-ever full-day music festival. With everything from jazz-soul fusion to acoustic pop, and even a bit of Latino thrown in, there’s sure to be something to get you up from your seat and grooving the day away. The BBQ will be sizzling late into the evening, and you can work your way through Duplex’s vast menu of craft Belgian beers. Josh & Pervez kick off the action at about 2:30 p.m. with a set of 1980s pop classics, with the last band, rockers Road to Mandalay, hitting the stage at about 10:45 p.m. It’s free entry, so be sure to get there early to secure a prime spot to watch the day unfold.

Fast Fashion

For fashionistas with a social conscience or anyone simply interested in finding out more about the ethics of the industry, this event tonight is not to be missed. As part of Fashion Revolution Week, finishing on Sunday, the evening features a screening of “Slowing Down Fashion,” an award-winning documentary highlighting the environmental impacts of garment production, narrated by Alex James, a U.K. musician and former bassist for Brit-Pop band Blur. Afterward, hear about Cambodia’s fashion industry from three different perspectives with talks from Hanna Guy of Kampot-based ethical fashion label Dorsu; Esther Germans, program manager for Better Factories Cambodia, an International Labor Organization initiative that seeks to improve working conditions in Cambodia’s garment industry; and Sarah Hopkins, sustainability manager at H&M. Each presentation will be followed by questions from the audience. Free to attend. 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight at FCC Mansion, #3 Sothearos Blvd., Phnom Penh

Comrade Concert

Labor Day will be marked at Meta House with a special concert honoring the early days of labor movements in the 19th and early 20th century. “Tribute to the Working People,” on Monday night, will feature music from com- posers of the time—Franz Liszt, Alexander Scriabin and Sergei Rachmaninov—performed by Italian pianist Simone Sala. Readings will be done by German-language students from Meta House, with English translation provided. “Labor Day is an international event, a tribute to the working class,” said Anton Isselhardt, who heads the classical music program at Meta House. The texts will be as diverse as the “Einheitsfrontlied,” one of the best-known songs of the German labor movement, and the song “Brothers, to the Sun, to the Freedom,” popular during the Bolshevik Revolution of the early 20th century and in Germany after World War II, he said.

Monday at 8 p.m., Meta House, #37 Sothearos Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for children and students.

If you have an upcoming event you would like to be featured here next week, drop us a message at calendar@cambodiadaily.com